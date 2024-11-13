What's new with Steward Health Care?

Dallas-based Steward Health Care has been facing financial difficulties and controversies since it sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection May 6.

Here are seven updates with Steward Health Care in the last month:

1. Birmingham, Ala.-based Medical Properties Trust, one of the world's largest hospital real estate owners, removed Steward from its portfolio after reaching definitive agreements with Healthcare Systems of America, HonorHealth, Quorum Health, Insight Health and College Health to operate and lease 17 Steward hospitals in five states.

2. Flint, Mich.-based Insight Health System has officially taken over Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation hospital, both in Warren, Ohio, from Steward.

3. Christus Health Ark-La-Tex, part of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, has completed its purchase of Steward's Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

4. Steward closed the sale of its physician group, Stewardship Health, to Nashville, Tenn.-based Rural Healthcare Group, a primary care provider organization and part of Kinderhook Industries.

5. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Christopher Lopez approved the sale of seven Steward hospitals to Healthcare Systems of America, an affiliate of Glendale, Calif.-based American Healthcare Systems.

6. Orlando (Fla.) Health completed the purchase of three Steward hospitals and related physician practices in Florida.

7. Mr. Lopez approved a request for reimbursement of $36 million for fees and expenses from the Steward's lawyers.