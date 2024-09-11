What hospital bankruptcies mean for ASCs

In August alone there were five major hospital closures in the U.S.

For ASCs, this might result in an influx in patients who have lost access to services through providers at hospitals or HOPDs.

"ASCs will have the ability to pick up additional service lines, potentially boosting revenue, as hospitals continue to shutter services," Elaina Turner, RN, administrator of New Albany, Ind.-based Commonwealth Pain and Spine, told Becker's.

However, there are still some procedures and specialties that might face a more difficult transition to the ASC space.

"[N]ot all service lines will be appropriate additions to the ASC. … Hospitals will continue to shutter services that are no longer profitable, but ASCs should use caution in implementing new service lines and ensure that staff and providers are trained in those procedures and that the physical space is appropriate for those service lines," Ms. Turner said.

Cardiology, orthopedics and advanced spine surgery are among the most common procedures, according to a 2023 report from VMG Health.

In a first-quarter Surgery Partners earnings call, cited in the report, CEO Eric Evans noted that acquisitions were an aspect of the ASC chain's growth outlook.

“With an increase in the share of orthopedic and cardiac procedures moving into lower-cost, high-quality, short-stay surgical facilities, we are considering all options to capture our fair share, including sourcing and managing a robust [mergers and acquisitions] pipeline” he said.