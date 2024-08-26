5 hospital closures in 1 month

ASCs could face an increase in volume as hospitals continue to close amid financial troubles.

Here are five hospitals that have closed or announced plans to close in the last month:

1. Financially troubled, Dallas-based Steward Health Care announced plans to close Warren, Ohio-based Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

2. Steward will also close Warren-based Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital on or around Sept. 20.

3. MercyOne shared plans to close its MercyOne Primghar (Iowa) Medical Center by Sept. 30. The closure comes as Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne, which is part of Trinity Health, aims to redesign care due to existing economic and workforce challenges.

4. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez approved the closure of Steward's Boston-based Carney Hospital.



5. Mr. Lopez also approved the closure of Ayer, Mass.-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center, by Aug. 31.