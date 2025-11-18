What ASC transactions will look like in 2026

As the ASC industry and healthcare overall evolves and changes, ASCs are exploring new methods of partnerships and transactions in order to access economies of scale and sustainably grow their organizations.

In its “ASC Leader Expectations for 2026” survey, VMG Health outlines the trends that leaders predict will prevail over ASC transactions in 2026. A total of 97 leaders from independent and joint-venture ASCs responded to the survey in September.

Here are five takeaways from the survey:

1. Regarding M&A for independent ASCs, 10% of respondents are anticipating sale activity in 2026.

2. Another 8% of respondents were exploring sale opportunities for independent ASCs, with a remaining 83% not planning any sale activity.

3. Instead of a sale transaction, 59% of ASCs would consider a strategic partnership in 2026. Here’s a breakdown of the types of entities ASC leaders would consider partnering with:

Health system: 71%

Management company: 31%

Private equity: 29%

4. Compared with 2025, 27% of respondents expect there to be more health system and corporate M&A activity in the ASC space in 2026. Another 66% expect activity to be similar to 2025, while 7% expect there to be less activity.

5. When asked what the number one expected, acquisition-related challenge for health systems, private equity or management companies to be in 2026, respondents answered: