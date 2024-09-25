ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Washington physician practice acquired 

Bellingham, Wash.-based Doherty Dermatology has been acquired by Frontier Dermatology.

The acquisition expands Portland, Ore.-based, physician-led Frontier Dermatology's network to 36 physician offices, clinics, and labs across Washington and Oregon, according to a Sept. 24 news release.

Doherty Dermatology, which specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery, will be rebranded as Frontier Dermatology (Bellingham South) on Oct. 1.

Mark Doherty, MD, former owner of Doherty Dermatology, will continue to lead the clinic, and two additional Frontier Dermatologists will join the team.

