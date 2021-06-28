US physician groups see 9.4% jump in revenue per physician in Q1

Physician groups are beginning to recover from productivity and revenue losses during the pandemic, according to the June 28 Kaufman Hall "Physician Flash Report."

"The first quarter results show positive signs of stabilization for physician groups across the country after many months of turmoil from COVID-19," said Matthew Bates, Kaufman Hall managing director. "Going forward, they face new uncertainties as expenses continue to rise, the number of employed physicians grows, and the average investment needed to subsidize physician revenues remains at unsustainable levels."

Kaufman Hall gathered data from 68,000 physicians and 28,000 advanced care providers from across the U.S. The data includes physicians from all sizes and types of groups, including single-physician practices, large group practices and academic physician groups.

Five points for U.S. physician groups:

1. Net revenue per full-time physician, including advanced practice providers: $575,113, up 9.4 percent year over year

2. Median investment or subsidy per full-time physician: $239,502, down 1.9 percent year over year

3. Physician compensation per full-time employee: $332,187, up 1.1 percent year over year

4. Physician work relative value unit per full-time employee: up 3.6 percent year over year

5. Total direct expense per full-time physician, including advanced practice providers: up 4 percent year over year