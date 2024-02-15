The rise and fall of ASC inflation adjustments

The net inflation adjustment for ASCs is 3.1% in 2024, a full percentage point higher than the average since 2015.

In the past 10 years, the net inflation adjustment has only been above 3% twice: in 2023 and 2024, largely caused by labor and supply cost pressures, according to a Feb. 13 news release from VMG Health.

The lowest the net inflation adjustment has been in the past 10 years was in 2016, when it was 0.3%. The Inflation adjustment peaked in 2023, reaching nearly 4%.

Here are the ASC annual net inflation adjustments each year since 2015:

2015: 1.4%

2016: 0.3%

2017: 1.9%

2018: 1.2%

2019: 2.1%

2020: 2.6%

2021: 2.4%

2022: 2%

2023: 3.8%

2024: 3.1%