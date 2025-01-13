The factors driving ASC-hospital joint ventures

The ASC-hospital relationship has evolved as hospitals have become increasingly interested in pursuing outpatient ventures. This often takes the form of joint ventures with existing ASCs.

There are a number of reasons that ASCs may seek a partnership with a hospital or health system to open more facilities, according to L.E.K. Consulting's "2024 ASC Insights Study."

The study surveyed ASCs who are considering partnering with a hospital. The respondents selected the following as a top-three reason why they may pursue the partnership:

Access to capital: 63%

Access to group purchasing organization discounts: 50%

Hospital branding: 50%

Stronger referral pathway: 38%

Support services: 38%

ASCs also identified "operating pain points" in the survey, which comprised ongoing operational struggles that larger provider organizations could potentially alleviate. Rating potential pain points on a scale of 1 to 7, 7 being the most significant operational pain point, respondents identified the following reasons as at least a 6 or 7.