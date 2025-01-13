ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

The factors driving ASC-hospital joint ventures

Francesca Mathewes  

The ASC-hospital relationship has evolved as hospitals have become increasingly interested in pursuing outpatient ventures. This often takes the form of joint ventures with existing ASCs. 

There are a number of reasons that ASCs may seek a partnership with a hospital or health system to open more facilities, according to L.E.K. Consulting's "2024 ASC Insights Study.

The study surveyed ASCs who are considering partnering with a hospital. The respondents selected the following as a top-three reason why they may pursue the partnership:

  • Access to capital: 63%
  • Access to group purchasing organization discounts: 50%
  • Hospital branding: 50%
  • Stronger referral pathway: 38%
  • Support services: 38%

ASCs also identified "operating pain points" in the survey, which comprised ongoing operational struggles that larger provider organizations could potentially alleviate. Rating potential pain points on a scale of 1 to 7, 7 being the most significant operational pain point, respondents identified the following reasons as at least a 6 or 7. 

  • Difficulty recruiting new staff: 39%
  • Billing issues with payers: 30%
  • Managing out of network patients: 29%
  • Excess clinician time spent doing administrative work: 28%
  • Patient payment collections: 26% 
  • Frequently facing out-of-stock situations: 22%
  • Inability to find alternative/comparable drugs: 22%
  • Difficulty meeting guidelines of accrediting agencies and regulatory bodies: 20%
  • Marketing and attracting patients: 19%
  • Scheduling difficulty: 18%

