The factors driving ASC-hospital joint ventures

The ASC-hospital relationship has evolved as hospitals have become increasingly interested in pursuing outpatient ventures. This often takes the form of joint ventures with existing ASCs.
There are a number of reasons that ASCs may seek a partnership with a hospital or health system to open more facilities, according to L.E.K. Consulting's "2024 ASC Insights Study."
The study surveyed ASCs who are considering partnering with a hospital. The respondents selected the following as a top-three reason why they may pursue the partnership:
- Access to capital: 63%
- Access to group purchasing organization discounts: 50%
- Hospital branding: 50%
- Stronger referral pathway: 38%
- Support services: 38%
ASCs also identified "operating pain points" in the survey, which comprised ongoing operational struggles that larger provider organizations could potentially alleviate. Rating potential pain points on a scale of 1 to 7, 7 being the most significant operational pain point, respondents identified the following reasons as at least a 6 or 7.
- Difficulty recruiting new staff: 39%
- Billing issues with payers: 30%
- Managing out of network patients: 29%
- Excess clinician time spent doing administrative work: 28%
- Patient payment collections: 26%
- Frequently facing out-of-stock situations: 22%
- Inability to find alternative/comparable drugs: 22%
- Difficulty meeting guidelines of accrediting agencies and regulatory bodies: 20%
- Marketing and attracting patients: 19%
- Scheduling difficulty: 18%