The biggest ASC companies by market share 

The ASC market continues to consolidate, with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International leading the sector by market share, according to a 2025 report from VMG Health.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest ASC companies’ market share in 2025, out of out of 6,468 total Medicare-certified centers:

USPI (Tenet Healthcare):

Total number of centers: 520

Market share: 8%

SCA Health (Optum):

Total number of centers: 320

Market share: 4.9%

AmSurg:

Total number of centers: 250

Market share: 3.9%

HCA:

Total number of centers: 150

Market share): 2.3%

Surgery Partners:

Total number of centers: 132

Market share: 2%

Other management/multi-site operators (estimated):

Total number of centers: 894

Market share: 13.8%