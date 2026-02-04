The biggest ASC companies by market share 

The ASC market continues to consolidate, with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International leading the sector by market share, according to a 2025 report from VMG Health., according to a report from VMG Health.
Here’s a breakdown of the biggest ASC companies’ market share in 2025, out of out of 6,468 total Medicare-certified centers:
USPI (Tenet Healthcare):
Total number of centers: 520
Market share: 8%
SCA Health (Optum):
Total number of centers: 320
Market share: 4.9%
AmSurg:
Total number of centers: 250
Market share: 3.9%
HCA:
Total number of centers: 150
Market share): 2.3%
Surgery Partners:
Total number of centers: 132
Market share: 2%
Other management/multi-site operators (estimated):
Total number of centers: 894
Market share: 13.8%