The ASCs closings in 2025

Here are nearly 10 ASCs and outpatient facilities that have closed in 2025, as reported by Becker’s.
Gaps in funding, staff struggles and to improve health system efficiencies led to a number of ASCs closing so far this year.
Note: This list is not exhaustive.
- Heights University Hospital in Jersey City, N.J., which includes an ASC, closed immediately after being denied $25 million in funding.
- Myrtletown, Calif.-based North Coast Ophthalmology and Humboldt Physicians Surgery and Laser Center will permanently close in February as both ophthalmologists are set to retire.
- UCLA Health is planning to close two smaller ASCs in Santa Clarita and Thousand Oaks, Calif., for cost-cutting measures and as a way to enhance efficiency.
- Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health System closed an ASC that has been in operation for more than 35 years due to federal funding issues.
- Sacramento-based Sutter Health closed its Sutter Amador Surgery Center in Jackson, Calif.
- Sturm Cosmetic Surgery, an ASC in Ames, Iowa, closed abruptly for unknown reasons.
- A number of ASCs in California were forced to temporarily close during wildfires in January.