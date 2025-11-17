New Jersey hospital, ASC to close after failing to secure funding

Heights University Hospital in Jersey City, N.J., will close immediately after being denied $25 million in funding, according to a Nov. 17 report from roi-nj.com.

The hospital, which also includes an ASC, had its request for funding turned down by the state.

The closure will lead to about 120 jobs being cut. Some employees will be absorbed into the Hudson Regional Hospital system, which is the parent of Heights University Hospital.

According to Heights University Hospital’s CEO, the hospital was losing money because many of its services were “redundant” and provided by other facilities in the HRH system.

In October, Heights University Hospital received $2 million in stopgap funding to continue operating for about two weeks.

The departments and services that remain after the closures will serve as a standalone emergency department, the report said.