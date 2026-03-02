Texas hospitals to merge under Tenet lease agreement

Nacogdoches County Hospital District in Nacogdoches, Texas, unanimously approved a 15-year lease agreement with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare on Feb. 27, The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel reported March 2.

The new lease agreement designates Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and Cecil R. Bomar Rehabilitation Center as campuses of Nacogdoches Medical Center. Tenet, which operates Nacogdoches Medical Center, will assume daily operations of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

“We are grateful that Nacogdoches Medical Center has received the formal vote of approval from the Nacogdoches Hospital District to move forward with an agreement to lease space at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital,” Tenet said in a Feb. 27 statement shared with the news outlet. “The approval allows Nacogdoches Medical Center to expand its campus to respond to pressing health care needs in our community.”

The hospital district will maintain responsibilities such as operating ambulance services. The timeline is under development while the organizations finalize details related to employment, licensing and installation of Tenet’s information technology systems, the Sentinel reported.

