Strategic Radiology adds physician-led practice

Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of radiology practices, has added Green Bay, Wis.-based Radiology Charted to its network.

Radiology Chartered is a physician-led radiology practice with 15 members, according to a Jan. 14 news release from Strategic Radiology.

By joining the coalition, Radiology Chartered will participate in shared clinical insights, operational benchmarking, peer collaboration and strategic resources with other member practices, while maintaining full clinical and operational autonomy.

Strategic Radiology has a network of nearly 50 independent, physician-owned radiology practices, the release said.