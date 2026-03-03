South Carolina’s largest independent multispecialty group acquired

Charleston, S.C.-based Medical University Hospital Authority, part of MUSC Health, will purchase all membership interests in Palmetto Primary Care Physicians for $111 million, effective March 3.

According to a news release from the system, Palmetto Primary Care Physicians will become a nonprofit entity within the MUSC Health umbrella. The organization is the state’s largest independent multispecialty care practice and includes 31 physicians, 95 advanced practitioners and 40 medical practices, including physical therapy, urgent care and other specialty clinics across the Lowcountry, Midlands and Myrtle Beach.

MUSC Health said the combined organization will improve its primary care capacity as it works to meet rising patient demand and build healthier communities throughout South Carolina.