Sanford Health adds Wyoming ASC

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is becoming the parent company of Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center, the Black Hills Surgical Hospital and the system's associated facilities in Rapid City, S.D., and Black Hills Surgery Center in Gillette, Wyo., including urgent care locations, clinics and an ASC.

Black Hills Surgical and Black Hills Orthopedic are physician-owned but will go nonprofit as they start working as part of Sanford Health, according to a Nov. 14 press release.

Black Hills Surgical provides care for a range of specialties, including orthopedics, neurosurgery, rehabilitation, cardiology, pain management, sports medicine, occupational medicine, imaging and urgent care.

The deal is expected to close at the end of November. A board of community leaders will be established to govern the operations and strategy of the newly partnered systems.