Private equity surgical investments by region from 2000-2020 

Most practices acquired and funded by private equity firms from 2000 to 2020 were in the South, according to a cross-sectional study published Nov. 1 in JAMA Surgery.

The study examined acquisition and funding of surgical practices and facilities from Jan. 1, 2000, to Oct. 30, 2020, using financial databases Zephyr, S&P Global and PrivCo.

Here are investments made by private equity investors to fund or acquire surgical practices by census region from 2000 to 2020:

2000-05:

South: 17

West: 7

Midwest: 2

2006-10:

South: 15

West: 7

Midwest: 6

Northeast: 2

2011-15:

South: 28

West: 16

Midwest: 7

Northeast: 10

2016-20:

South: 28

West: 11

Midwest: 13

Northeast: 23