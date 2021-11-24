Private equity surgical investments by region from 2000-2020 

- Small
Most practices acquired and funded by private equity firms from 2000 to 2020 were in the South, according to a cross-sectional study published Nov. 1 in JAMA Surgery.
The study examined acquisition and funding of surgical practices and facilities from Jan. 1, 2000, to Oct. 30, 2020, using financial databases Zephyr, S&P Global and PrivCo.
Here are investments made by private equity investors to fund or acquire surgical practices by census region from 2000 to 2020:
2000-05:
South: 17
West: 7
Midwest: 2
2006-10:
South: 15
West: 7
Midwest: 6
Northeast: 2
2011-15:
South: 28
West: 16
Midwest: 7
Northeast: 10
2016-20:
South: 28
West: 11
Midwest: 13
Northeast: 23