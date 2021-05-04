Piedmont Health to acquire ASC through $950M HCA hospital deal

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare agreed to sell four Georgia hospitals to Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, including an ASC, the company announced May 3.

The hospitals include Snellville-based Eastside Medical Center, Cartersville Medical Center and Macon-based Coliseum Health System, which includes two acute care hospitals and an ASC.

The ASC, Coliseum Same Day Surgery Center, is Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care accredited and offers services including dermatology; orthopedic surgery; ear, nose and throat; ophthalmology; and pain management.

