Physicians sell 5-OR Texas ASC property 

HREA | Healthcare Real Estate Advisors advised physician-owners in the recent sale of a multispecialty ASC in Anna, Texas, the real estate company said April 14.

Built in 2020, the 23,329-square-foot Surgery Center of North Texas has five operating rooms, an ophthalmologic procedure room and two gastrointestinal procedure suites.

The ASC is 100 percent leased and is used by 19 board-certified physicians for ENT, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, orthopedic and pain management procedures.