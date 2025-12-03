Physicians report M&A surge: 35 new numbers 

More than half of physicians say the pace of healthcare mergers and acquisitions has increased over the last two years, according to Medscape’s “Doctors on Healthcare M&A Report” released Dec. 2.

Medscape surveyed 1,007 physicians across 29 specialties between May 5 and July 2.

How many physicians have experienced M&A?

Yes: 27%

No: 73%

M&A by practice setting:

Academic settings: 89% yes, 11% no

Outpatient clinics: 78% yes, 22% no

Hospital-based practices: 74% yes, 26% n

Office-based practices: 72% yes, 28% no

Healthcare organizations: 61% yes, 29% no

How often physicians are involved in M&A:

As an acquirer:

1-3 times: 34%

406 times: 6%

7-9 times: 4%

More than 10 times: 3%

None: 54%

As the acquired entity:

1-3 times: 60%

4-6 times: 3%

7-9 times: 3%

More than 10 times: 2%

None: 31%

In a “merger of equals”:

1-3 times: 33%

4-6 times: 3%

7-9 times: 3%

More than 10 times: 2%

None: 59%

Has the pace of M&A changed?

Increased: 53%

Remained the same: 43%

Decreased: 3%

Physician sentiment on M&A:

On a 1–5 scale (1 = very negative; 5 = very positive):