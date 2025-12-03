Physicians report M&A surge: 35 new numbers 

More than half of physicians say the pace of healthcare mergers and acquisitions has increased over the last two years, according to Medscape’s “Doctors on Healthcare M&A Report” released Dec. 2.
Medscape surveyed 1,007 physicians across 29 specialties between May 5 and July 2.
How many physicians have experienced M&A?
- Yes: 27%
- No: 73%
M&A by practice setting:
- Academic settings: 89% yes, 11% no
- Outpatient clinics: 78% yes, 22% no
- Hospital-based practices: 74% yes, 26% n
- Office-based practices: 72% yes, 28% no
- Healthcare organizations: 61% yes, 29% no
How often physicians are involved in M&A:
As an acquirer:
- 1-3 times: 34%
- 406 times: 6%
- 7-9 times: 4%
- More than 10 times: 3%
- None: 54%
As the acquired entity:
- 1-3 times: 60%
- 4-6 times: 3%
- 7-9 times: 3%
- More than 10 times: 2%
- None: 31%
In a “merger of equals”:
- 1-3 times: 33%
- 4-6 times: 3%
- 7-9 times: 3%
- More than 10 times: 2%
- None: 59%
Has the pace of M&A changed?
- Increased: 53%
- Remained the same: 43%
- Decreased: 3%
Physician sentiment on M&A:
On a 1–5 scale (1 = very negative; 5 = very positive):
- 1: 21%
- 2: 32%
- 3: 39%
- 4: 6%
- 5: 3%