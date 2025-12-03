Physicians report M&A surge: 35 new numbers 

By: Patsy Newitt

More than half of physicians say the pace of healthcare mergers and acquisitions has increased over the last two years, according to Medscape’s Doctors on Healthcare M&A Report” released Dec. 2. 

Medscape surveyed 1,007 physicians across 29 specialties between May 5 and July 2.

How many physicians have experienced M&A?

  • Yes: 27%
  • No: 73%

M&A by practice setting:

  • Academic settings: 89% yes, 11% no
  • Outpatient clinics: 78% yes, 22% no
  • Hospital-based practices: 74% yes, 26% n
  • Office-based practices: 72% yes, 28% no
  • Healthcare organizations: 61% yes, 29% no

How often physicians are involved in M&A:

As an acquirer:

  • 1-3 times: 34%
  • 406 times: 6%
  • 7-9 times: 4%
  • More than 10 times: 3%
  • None: 54%

As the acquired entity:

  • 1-3 times: 60%
  • 4-6 times: 3%
  • 7-9 times: 3%
  • More than 10 times: 2%
  • None: 31%

In a “merger of equals”:

  • 1-3 times: 33%
  • 4-6 times: 3%
  • 7-9 times: 3%
  • More than 10 times: 2%
  • None: 59%

Has the pace of M&A changed?

  • Increased: 53%
  • Remained the same: 43%
  • Decreased: 3%

Physician sentiment on M&A:

On a 1–5 scale (1 = very negative; 5 = very positive):

  • 1: 21%
  • 2: 32%
  • 3: 39%
  • 4: 6%
  • 5: 3%

