Penn State Health becomes part owner in ASC; 17 surgeons keep ownership stake

Penn State Health has become part owner in the Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.), the first step in the system's joint venture with ValueHealth, a Leawood, Kan.-based digital healthcare company.

Seventeen surgeons will maintain an ownership stake in the ASC, which has 56 staff and 26 surgeons who operate at the facility, according to its website. The ASC's new ownership group plans to accelerate the growth of its service lines and expand access to value-based care in the area.

The five-operating room surgery center will continue to provide multispecialty surgical services including orthopedics, ENT, ophthalmology and pain management.

"Our partnership with ValueHealth is part of Penn State Health's broader strategy to find the best possible sites where we can provide the appropriate level of care at the right cost," said Tom Stoessel, executive vice president and chief of strategy and transformation for Hershey-based Penn State Health.

ValueHealth CEO Don Bisbee commented, "The new partnership among Penn State Health, the Surgery Center of Lancaster and ValueHealth is founded on a shared commitment to innovation and value-based surgical offerings."