Pelto launches ASC ownership platform, drives $1.2M in annual physician savings

Physician-owned Pelto Health Partners has launched an ASC platform initiative, expanding its vendor ecosystem to include resources for ASC development and management, according to a Feb. 25 press release.

The initiative is designed to allow physicians to navigate the complex and capital-intensive process of opening and owning an ASC. It adds a channel partnership arm focused on ASC development, group purchasing, capital equipment planning and financing, and operational management.

Across two member practices operating individual and joint venture ASCs, the program has delivered more than $1.2 million in annual savings, according to the release. The returns flow directly back to physicians without compromising ownership or operational control.

The move builds on Pelto’s existing resources, which include group purchasing, contract optimization, revenue cycle support and strategic advisory services.

“In the first three years of PELTO, we’ve been able to isolate where independent practices lose the most ground — and accelerate their path back to viability,” Rachel Uzlik, Pelto’s fractional CEO, said in the release. “We’ve done that through collective infrastructure, negotiated contracts, and the shared intelligence of a physician-led network. The ASC Platform Initiative is the natural next step: taking everything we’ve built and applying it directly to surgery center development through a curated network of channel partners who understand what independent medicine actually needs.”

Minneapolis-based Pelto Health Partners was launched three years ago as a collaborative effort between three physician-owned orthopedic groups — EmergeOrtho, OrthoIndy and Proliance Surgeons — to preserve private practice autonomy and support long-term sustainability.