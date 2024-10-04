PeaceHealth to acquire 4 Providence medical clinics

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth is planning to acquire four medical clinics from Renton, Wash.-based Providence, according to an Oct. 3 report from The Columbian.

The acquisitions will be finalized in December, and will be renamed to reflect PeaceHealth's ownership.

The sites pending acquisition include Providence Medical Group Esther Short Clinic, Providence Camas Medical Office Building, Providence Mill Plain Medical Office Building and Providence Vancouver Rehabilitation.

The four locations collectively employ 100 staffers, including physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, medical assistants, clinical care coordinators and patient service specialists.

PeaceHealth plans to offer current Providence employees comparable positions under the acquisition. Providence will also work with those employees to find opportunities within their clinics in the Portland metro area, according to the report.