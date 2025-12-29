OU Health to acquire freestanding eye institute

OU Health is set to acquire the clinical operations of the Dean McGee Eye Institute, building on the organizations’ longstanding relationship.

Leaders from both entities have spent months developing an integration plan for the institute, which has served as the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine’s Department of Ophthalmology for decades, according to a Dec. 23 news release from OU Health.

OU Health will assume control of DMEI’s clinical operations, including its main campus location at OU Health, three Oklahoma City metro satellite clinics and a site in Lawton, Okla.

Ownership of DMEI buildings and real estate will be transferred to the Dean McGee Eye Institute Foundation.

The integration is expected to be finalized by Jan. 1, 2026, according to the release.