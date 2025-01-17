Optum to acquire ambulatory infusion chain

Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, has agreed to acquire infusion network FlexCare Infusion, an ambulatory infusion network based in Oklahoma City, Axios reported Jan. 15.

According to the company's website, FlexCare has 30 clinic locations across Alabama, Arizona and Oklahoma.

This acquisition follows other high-profile healthcare acquisitions by Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. In December, Optum and home health provider Amedisys extended the deadline for their proposed $3.3 billion merger after facing legal scrutiny from the Department of Justice. The DOJ, which filed a lawsuit in November, cited concerns that the merger could reduce competition in the home health market, as both companies are considered direct competitors.

On Jan. 8, UnitedHealth Group filed a motion asking a federal judge to dismiss the DOJ's lawsuit or compel the department to provide detailed evidence of potential harm to competition.

According to Axios, infusion provider Option Care was also vying to acquire Amedisys after the two formed a care delivery partnership in 2021.

With more than 90,000 affiliated physicians, Optum has rapidly grown its healthcare footprint in the last several years.

In November, Optum acquired private equity-backed, Sharonville, Ohio-based OrthoAlliance, a spokesperson for the orthopedic management services organization confirmed to Becker's.

Optum is also eyeing the acquisition of Brentwood, Tenn.-based ASC operator Surgery Partners. Additionally, the company quietly purchased at least two cardiovascular providers in 2023 — National Cardiovascular Partners and Pivotal Healthcare.