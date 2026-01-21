NueHealth inks 4 ASC partnerships

Leawood, Kan.-based ASC company NueHealth announced four ASC partnerships across Missouri and New Jersey, according to a Jan. 21 news release shared with Becker’s.

The new partnerships include Hackensack (N.J.) Musculoskeletal Surgery Center, St. Joseph (Mo.) Center for Outpatient Surgery, The Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group and Surgery Center of the Northland in Platte City, Mo.

The partnerships vary in structure, with NueHealth supporting both minority-equity joint ventures and non-equity management arrangements. Hackensack Musculoskeletal Surgery Center entered a minority-equity joint venture with NueHealth, while St. Joseph Center for Outpatient Surgery selected a non-equity management model.

NueHealth also led development of Surgery Center of the Northland, which is scheduled to open in Spring 2026. All centers will receive management services supported by the company’s Insights business intelligence platform.