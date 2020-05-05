New York prevents ASCs from reopening & more — 7 ASC industry notes

Here are seven updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed 35 upstate counties meeting certain requirements to resume elective outpatient surgeries in hospitals on April 29, but freestanding ASCs weren't included in the announcement.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth entered into a joint venture with Trenton, N.J.-based health system Capital Health, expanding ValueHealth's market share in the mid-Atlantic region. ValueHealth and Capital Health will open a 23,000-square-foot surgery center in Bordentown, N.J., in the first quarter of 2021.

Envision Healthcare's 257 surgery centers are providing staff and supplies to local hospitals as part of the Nashville, Tenn.-based company's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Envision also completed a debt exchange transaction to deleverage its existing debt and reduce its interest expense obligations in an effort to stay in business.

With the help of telemedicine, Houston-based Berkeley Eye Center was able to retain its entire workforce of 450 employees during practice shutdowns forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basalt, Colo.-based Midvalley Surgery Center and affiliated facility Aspen Valley Hospital resumed performing elective procedures May 1.

After closing for six weeks, hospitals and surgery centers in Chattanooga, Tenn., will begin elective procedures May 4.

UnitedHealth's Optum division could acquire virtual therapy provider AbleTo for about $470 million.

