New York practice to shutter after 25+ years 

Wellsville, N.Y., pediatrician Zahi Kassas, MD, will shutter his practice May 1, The Evening Tribune reported Feb. 2.

After more than 25 years serving the community, Dr. Kassas will transition into a more limited role focused on hospital-based pediatric services and the care of a select group of complex pediatric patients, according to Wellsville-based Jones Memorial Hospital.

During his tenure at Jones Memorial, Dr. Kassas held several leadership roles, including chief of staff from 2019 to 2020 and chief of pediatrics from 2016 to 2025.

The closure also coincides with the retirement of Monica Acomb, PNP, who worked alongside Dr. Kassas for more than 25 years. Ms. Acomb, who has spent 32 years in healthcare, will retire May 1.

Carrie Walker, vice president of professional services at Jones Memorial Hospital, told the publication the hospital is “deeply grateful” for their years of service, adding that their contributions have had an “immeasurable impact” on the community as they transition toward retirement and part-time care.