New Harbor Capital recapitalizes Florida eye practice — 3 insights

New Harbor Capital completed its recapitalization of Fort Myers, Fla.-based Quigley Eye Specialists, with the assistance of Edgemont Partners, Jan. 24.

What you should know:

1. Quigley Eye has eight clinics and an ASC in Florida. The practice is considered an "operator of scale" and is positioned for regional growth.

2. The practice will retain its current leadership structure with Thomas Quigley, MD, at the helm.

3. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

