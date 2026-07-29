MOB deal activity dropped $655M in Q2: 6 things to know

The mergers and acquisitions activity involving medical outpatient buildings decreased by 26% in the second quarter of 2026, according to a July 28 report from Levin Associates.

Here are five additional notes:

There were 51 publicly announced MOB transactions in the second quarter, down from 69 acquisitions in the first quarter of the year. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, there was a 22% decrease in the number of MOB deals. There were 34 deals with financial terms announced in the first quarter, totaling $927 million. In the second quarter, there were 13 acquisitions with financial terms announced for $272.1 million. Georgia, Texas and Florida were the states with the most MOB activity in the second quarter, with six, five and four acquisitions respectively. Montecito Medical Real Estate completed 13 acquisitions in the second quarter, with the properties totaling 539,614 square feet.

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