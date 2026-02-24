Maryland proposes changes to CON laws: 5 things for ASCs to know

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Companion bills in the Maryland Senate and House propose removing an exception to the state’s certificate-of-need laws, according to a Feb. 23 article from law firm Baker Donelson. 

Here are five things to know about Senate Bill 494 and House Bill 944:

  1. Under the bills, healthcare facility mergers would require a certificate-of-need or Maryland Health Care Commission approval. Previously, those mergers could qualify for an exemption. 
  2. The bills propose requiring healthcare entities to provide a 90-day notice to the commission before completing any merger, acquisition or material transaction. 
  3. “Healthcare entities” are defined as provider organizations, healthcare facilities and ASCs.  
  4. Examples of transactions that would be subject to review include mergers involving one or more healthcare entities; acquisitions of healthcare entities; any affiliation, arrangement or contract that results in a change of control over a healthcare entity; the formation of partnerships, joint ventures and MSOs; a sale, purchase, lease or transfer of control of a board of directors; and a real estate transaction involving a material amount of healthcare entity assets. 
  5. Following a public interest review, the commission’s executive director would have the power to approve, approve with conditions or deny the transaction. 

