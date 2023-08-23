Largest ASCs by operating rooms 

Miami-based Bayside Ambulatory Surgery Center is the largest individual ASC or individual ASC company by number of operating rooms, according to an Aug. 18 report from Definitive Healthcare.
Here are the 10 largest ASCs or ASC companies by number of operating rooms:
- Bayside Ambulatory Surgery Center: 81
- Camp Lowell Surgery Center (Tucson, Ariz.): 70
- UCHealth Inverness Orthopedics and Spine Surgery Center (Englewood, Colo.): 60
- Odyssey ASC Endoscopy Center (Irvine, Calif.): 51
- The Surgery Center of Aiken (S.C.): 41
- SurgCenter of Western Maryland (Cumberland): 41
- Jacksonville (Fla.) Beach Surgery Center: 41
- Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Chandler (Ariz.): 40
- Surgical Center of Connecticut (Bridgeport): 40
- Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville, S.C.): 40