Intermountain Health outpatient building acquired by real estate firms

Lincoln Property Company and PGIM, two real estate firms, have acquired an outpatient medical building in Denver.

The St. Joseph Medical Pavilion is a 99,503-square-foot outpatient facility operated by Murray, Utah-based Intermountain Health, according to a March 30 news release from Lincoln Property Company.

Intermountain Health and physician groups specializing in cardiology, oncology, pediatrics, ENT and dentistry provide care at the facility.

The five-story building was opened in 2020 and is currently 82% leased, the release said.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

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