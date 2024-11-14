Independent Michigan practice folds into hospital amid physician retirement

Former independent practice Hillsdale (Mich.) Medical Associates is now owned and operated by Hillsdale Hospital, Hillsdale Daily News reported Nov. 13.

The practice has three physicians, Dan McCance, DO; Keith Baker, MD; and Robert Schall, MD, along with a physician assistant and family nurse practitioner.

"When independent physician practice owners retire, we have a few options: close the practice or entrust it to another entity so patients can continue receiving the great care they need," Dr. McCance told the publication. "I am placing the practice in good hands with Hillsdale Hospital."