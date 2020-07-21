How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

July 15: $20.88

July 16: $22.37

July 17: $22.84

July 20: $21.51

July 21 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $22.92

Percent change: 9.78 percent

HCA Healthcare:

July 15: $105.65

July 16: $107.15

July 17: $106.06

July 20: $104.97

July 21 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $108.21

Percent change: 2.42 percent

Surgery Partners:

July 15: $13.94

July 16: $14.71

July 17: $14.61

July 20: $13.40

July 21 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $14.17

Percent change: 1.65 percent

