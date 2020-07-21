How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
July 15: $20.88
July 16: $22.37
July 17: $22.84
July 20: $21.51
July 21 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $22.92
Percent change: 9.78 percent
HCA Healthcare:
July 15: $105.65
July 16: $107.15
July 17: $106.06
July 20: $104.97
July 21 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $108.21
Percent change: 2.42 percent
Surgery Partners:
July 15: $13.94
July 16: $14.71
July 17: $14.61
July 20: $13.40
July 21 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $14.17
Percent change: 1.65 percent
