How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Sept. 16: $28.92

Sept. 17: $29.76

Sept. 18: $28.24

Sept. 21: $24.51

Sept. 22 (at 10 a.m. EDT): $23.53

Percent change: -18.63 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Sept. 16: $138

Sept. 17: $137.14

Sept. 18: $132.23

Sept. 21: $125.45

Sept. 22 (at 10 a.m. EDT): $121.70

Percent change: -11.81 percent

Surgery Partners:

Sept. 16: $23.75

Sept. 17: $23.62

Sept. 18: $23.52

Sept. 21: $21.55

Sept. 22 (at 10 a.m. EDT): $21.84

Percent change: -8.04 percent

