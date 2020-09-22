How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Sept. 16: $28.92
Sept. 17: $29.76
Sept. 18: $28.24
Sept. 21: $24.51
Sept. 22 (at 10 a.m. EDT): $23.53
Percent change: -18.63 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Sept. 16: $138
Sept. 17: $137.14
Sept. 18: $132.23
Sept. 21: $125.45
Sept. 22 (at 10 a.m. EDT): $121.70
Percent change: -11.81 percent
Surgery Partners:
Sept. 16: $23.75
Sept. 17: $23.62
Sept. 18: $23.52
Sept. 21: $21.55
Sept. 22 (at 10 a.m. EDT): $21.84
Percent change: -8.04 percent
