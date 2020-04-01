How COVID-19 has affected Envision Healthcare — 4 insights

COVID-19 is battering Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare as the company suffered declines at its 168 ASCs, according to an analysis by Bloomberg.

What you should know:

1. Envision has suffered year-over-year volume declines around 65-75 percent at its ASCs in the last two weeks, and has closed 90 of the centers.

2. To combat the losses, Envision turned to its revolving credit facility and deferred bonus payments, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg.

3. The same people said Envision may need additional financing if conditions worsen.

4. It's unclear if the Bloomberg analysts considered CMS' recent decision that hospitals can use ASCs to assist with the COVID-19 response in the analysis.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASCs could get financial relief under $2 trillion stimulus law — 4 things to know

Can ASCs help with the COVID-19 surge?

California's 750+ ASCs prepare to expand services for COVID-19 surge

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.