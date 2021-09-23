Houston ASC real estate sold

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Mid-Town Surgery Center in Houston has been sold, according to Colliers, the investment management company representing the seller. 

The 8,936-square-foot, two-story center features two operating rooms and six postoperative beds. 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast