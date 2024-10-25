HCA's outpatient volume declines in Q3: 5 notes

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, one of the largest ASC operators in the country, posted an operating income of $1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up from an operating income of $1.6 billion over the same period last year, according to its Oct. 25 financial report.

Here are five more quick notes:

1. HCA's same facility outpatient surgeries declined 2% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023.

2. Outpatient revenue as a percent of total revenue hit 38.2% in the third quarter, compared to 37.4% the year prior.

3. HCA Healthcare had 125 ASCs at the end of the third quarter, compared to 126 in the year prior.

4. Outpatient surgery cases hit 249,364 in the third quarter, down from 254,557 the year prior.

5. The for-profit system reported revenue of $17.5 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $16.2 billion over the same period in 2023.