ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

HCA Virginia physician group inks tech partnership

Francesca Mathewes -  

Laurel, Va.-based Virginia Care Partners, an affiliate of HCA Virginia in Richmond, has established a partnership with Pearl Health, a technology platform geared specifically toward independent physician practices, IT News Online reported Jan. 8. 

The partnership aims to expand VCP patients' access to value-based care through Pearl Health's utilization of data science and technology, according to the report. 

HCA Virginia operates 14 hospitals, eight freestanding emergency rooms, 27 outpatient centers, 23 imaging centers and 13 urgent care centers in the state.

