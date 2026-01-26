Freeman Health System acquires Missouri facility to expand outpatient services

Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System has purchased an 85,448-square-foot facility in Joplin to grow outpatient care.

The building is intended to support future outpatient and diagnostic services, according to a Jan. 23 news release from the health system.

Freeman Health System is planning to renovate the facility to make it more suited for outpatient services. Upgrades are expected to take eight months to one year once started.

The health system will work collaboratively with the building’s current tenants moving forward, the release said.