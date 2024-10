Outpatient real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties has acquired the Central Ohio Surgical Institute in New Albany.

The 14,416-square-foot ASC property is fully leased to Central Ohio Surgical Institute, which is majority owned by Columbus-based OhioHealth, according to an Oct. 28 press release.

The ASC features five operating rooms and multiple surgical specialties including ENT, plastics, orthopedics, gynecology, dentistry and gastroenterology.