Cincinnati hospital acquires outpatient center for $6M

Cincinnati-based The Christ Hospital has acquired its Springfield (Ohio) Township Outpatient Center for $6 million in an all-cash transaction, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported March 20.

The health system purchased the facility at d from the firm that developed it, according to public records.

The 15,000-square-foot outpatient center includes 28 exam rooms and houses physicians specializing in primary care, obstetrics and gynecology, and pulmonary medicine.

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