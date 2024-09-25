ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Cardiology vs. gastroenterology vs. orthopedics: Where the 3 stand in practice affiliation

Patsy Newitt -  

Cardiology has the lowest percentage of physicians in private equity-affiliated practices when compared to gastroenterology and orthopedics, according to a recent study by Avalere and the American Independent Medical Practice Association. 

The study looked at physicians specializing in cardiology, gastroenterology, urology, oncology and orthopedics from 2018 to 2022. 

Here's the number of physicians by specialty and practice affiliation in 2022, according to the study. 

 

Unaffiliated physician practice

Private equity-affiliated practice

Corporate

Hospital

Cardiology

2,686 

238

4,812 

12,745

Gastroenterology

1,704

1,826

5,607 

4,368

Orthopedics

3,139

938

10,638

7,321

