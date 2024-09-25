Cardiology vs. gastroenterology vs. orthopedics: Where the 3 stand in practice affiliation

Cardiology has the lowest percentage of physicians in private equity-affiliated practices when compared to gastroenterology and orthopedics, according to a recent study by Avalere and the American Independent Medical Practice Association.

The study looked at physicians specializing in cardiology, gastroenterology, urology, oncology and orthopedics from 2018 to 2022.

Here's the number of physicians by specialty and practice affiliation in 2022, according to the study.