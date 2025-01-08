California nonprofit buys Central Maine Healthcare

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare will be acquired by Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare Foundation pending regulatory approval, WMTW reported Jan. 8.

Per the agreement, PFH would become the owner of all CMH services and facilities, which will keep their current names and local leadership. It will also invest $150 million in facility improvements and community benefit programs, according to the report.

CMH comprises a network of more than 600 physicians and advanced practice professionals in more than 40 locations. The system also includes the Topsham (Maine) Care Center, an outpatient center that offers cardiovascular services, urinary care, gastroenterology and general surgery.