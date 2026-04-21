California medical office property sold for $18M

Compass Capital Investments has purchased a medical office property in San Diego for $18.2 million, according to an April 27 report from REBusiness Online.

The 71,971-square-foot property spans two buildings and its current tenant mix includes dermatology, urology, pain management and chiropractic services.

RB Medical Plaza was built in the 1980s and remodeled in 2023.

Compass Capital Investments acquired the property from Bernardo Court MOB, the report said.

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