A medical office building in Union City, Calif., has sold for $14.4 million, according to a Nov. 20 report from the San Francisco Business Times.

The building sold for more than most office properties in the Bay Area have been trading for, according to the report. It was acquired by fuel retailer Vintners Distributors.

The property is currently 46% leased by Fresenius Medical Care. Vintners plans to occupy the rest of the facility and use it as its corporate headquarters.