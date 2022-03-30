Behind Optum's 2 multibillion-dollar deals: What ASCs need to know

Healthcare giant Optum, which owns and operates Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC management company Surgical Care Affiliates, has made two recent acquisitions that expand the company's home health and mental health offerings.

Here's what ASC leaders need to know about the recent deals:

1. UnitedHealth Group, Optum's parent company, acquired home healthcare business LHC Group for $5.4 billion, CNBC reported March 29. Lafayette, La.-based LHC Group offers in-home health and hospice care from 964 locations in 37 states. Through the terms of the deal, expected to close later this year, Optum will pay $170 in cash for each share of LHC's stock.

2. The company reportedly purchased Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Refresh Mental Health from private equity firm Kelso & Co. Refresh Mental Health has a network of more than 300 outpatient sites across 37 states with more than 1,500 employees. While financial terms have not been disclosed, Kelso & Co. bought Refresh Mental Health in December 2020 for around $700 million.