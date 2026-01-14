Bariatric ASC owner inks $15.3M sale leaseback agreement

Josh Roller, MD, founder of Roller Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery and medical director of Roller Surgery Center, both in Fayetteville, Ark., inked a sale-leaseback agreement with Greensboro, N.C.-based TM Medical Properties, Talk Business & Politics reported Jan. 13.

The $15.3 million sale-leaseback has 12 years remaining on the lease, according to the report. The medical office building spans 28,055-square-feet.

In a sale-leaseback, an ASC sells its facility to a third-party investor or real estate investment trust and simultaneously signs a long-term lease, typically 12 to 15 years, to remain in the space. The ASC retains full operational control of the surgery business while offloading the burden of property ownership.

The lease is usually structured as triple-net, Jon Vick, founding partner of ASCs and Vick & Co., told Becker’s, where the ASC maintains responsibility for property expenses but preserves long-term occupancy rights.