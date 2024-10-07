ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Bain, Evergreen join venture buys 60K-square-foot Oregon medical office

Claire Wallace -  

Investor firm  Bain Capital and real estate operator Evergreen Medical Properties have acquired a 60,000-square-foot outpatient facility in Portland, Ore. 

The joint venture between Bain and Evergreen aims to  acquire, renovate and operate outpatient facilities, according to an Oct. 7 press release sent to Becker's. 

The facility is anchored by Providence Health and is currently 73% leased. It was most recently renovated in 2022. 

Bain Capital currently has over 9.5 million square feet of medical outpatient space. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast