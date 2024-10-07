Bain, Evergreen join venture buys 60K-square-foot Oregon medical office

Investor firm Bain Capital and real estate operator Evergreen Medical Properties have acquired a 60,000-square-foot outpatient facility in Portland, Ore.

The joint venture between Bain and Evergreen aims to acquire, renovate and operate outpatient facilities, according to an Oct. 7 press release sent to Becker's.

The facility is anchored by Providence Health and is currently 73% leased. It was most recently renovated in 2022.

Bain Capital currently has over 9.5 million square feet of medical outpatient space.