ASCs brace for coronavirus & more — 12 ASC industry notes

Here are 12 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

MedPAC released its 2020 report, including recommendations to maintain beneficiary access to ASC services and requiring ASCs, keeping providers under financial pressure to constrain costs and require centers to submit cost data. Read more.

A former USPI Holding Co. executive is suing the company, alleging it shorted a select number of workers' stock payouts by undervaluing the company after its merger with Tenet. Read more.

The American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, American Association for Study of Liver Diseases and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy outlined everything they knew about COVID-19 in a joint statement. Read more.

Stillwater, Minn.-based Lakeview Hospital has put its plans for a 96-bed hospital, medical office building, senior housing project and same-day surgery center on hold.

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists is building a 30,000-square-foot medical office building near its corporate headquarters.

The Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point (Wis.) treated its 10,000th patient in March.

The University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago is moving forward with a $194 million surgery center and clinic development after gaining trustees' approval March 12.

Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys, Pa., is moving pain management and outpatient surgery cases from its ASC to its hospital by May 4.

The Waverly Lake Surgery Center in Albany, Ore., closed Thursday after one of its staff was potentially exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Columbia, S.C.-based Palmetto Surgery Center is now screening patients and guests for the novel coronavirus based on CDC recommendations.

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health Center is gearing up to open a full-service hospital with a surgery center and an emergency department.

Winfield, Kan.-based William Newton Hospital canceled a surgery center opening ceremony scheduled for March 8 after the state confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

